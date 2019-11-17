Acura MDX PMC created by craftsmen of the NSX
The motor show in Los Angeles will begin shortly, but Acura announced that the MDX is going to present PMC Edition.
Prepared to release on 20 November, MDX PMC Edition continues the tradition of the TLX PMC Edition, which was shown earlier in 2019. Like the sedan, the crossover will be assembled manually in Marysville, Ohio, where the NSX is being built.
PMC MDX Edition will have a special appearance with unique paint Valencia Red Pearl, black lattice grille, black chrome exhaust tips and 20-inch wheels with a glossy black finish. Glossy paint will also be applied to the roof, exterior mirrors, door handles and decoration of glass.
Two-tone simulation continues inside the car, where you can find black Milano leather seats with inserts in Alcantara with red contrast stitching, sports steering wheel A-Spec, mats, A-Spec, and custom number plate on the center console.
Since the PMC variant Edition is based on the package MDX Advance Package, the crossover will also receive front seats with heated / ventilated seats, heated second row and heated steering wheel. Among other bonuses — premium audio with ten speakers, GPS navigation and infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In addition, equipped with rain sensors, Parking system, blind spot monitoring, are also warning system, rear cross-traffic.
The vehicle is a 3.5-liter V6 engine, outstanding 290 HP and 267 Nm of torque, and it works in pair with the automatic transmission with nine speeds and four-wheel drive system.
MDX PMC Edition 2020 model year will be released early next year, and its Assembly will be limited to 330 units, 300 of which will be sent to the United States. On average, the new model will cost $ 60,000. The remaining 30 models get Canada.