Acura showed the difference between stock and racing NSX

| July 12, 2019 | Techno | No Comments

Acura продемонстрировала разницу между стоковым и гоночным NSX

Company Acura decided to demonstrate the differences between civil and Acura NSX racing NSX GT3 Evo.

It is worth noting that 80% of the parts of the Acura NSX received from the GT3 racing version of the Evo. But all are little things: GT3 Evo got the same petrol engine paired with a sequential gearbox, rear-wheel drive, cast iron brake discs, the panels of carbon fiber and aerodynamic.

In addition, track supercar interior is almost devoid of frills.

In an effort to emphasize similarities and significant differences between the road car and racing Acura NSX NSX GT3 Evo, the brand puts them both on the track Mid-Ohio to determine which one will be faster.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.