Acura TLX new generation noticed on tests
Just a day after the debut of the concept car Acura Type S in the Network appeared new spy photos that confirm the information that the Acura TLX future generation much similar to him.
This test mule is hiding behind an impressive camouflage, but the similarity of the models is hard to miss. The images show even the beauty news.
Look out for the details of the new generation TLX in this prototype is almost useless, as the company has tried well to hide the car in a complex camouflage black-and-white.
It is hard not to notice that the proportions of the test mule and concept Type S is almost identical. Both machines have a rather long hood and rather short rear end.
On a single picture of the interior you can see the top part of the dashboard, and the monitor of the multimedia system in the style of the tablet. Judging by this picture, the novelty will receive the analog tidy.
If we talk about the technical characteristics, the new TLX variant Type S will get an exclusive V6 engine with a turbocharger and all-wheel drive system with vector control torque.
Today it is not known which motor will be driven by a standard modification of the model. It is not excluded that the TLX will be powered by the latest 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit RDX turbocharged with dedication 272 HP and a torque of 380 Nm. As for transmission, may be used 10-speed automatic transmission. The drive can be both front and complete.
Acura TLX the next generation could make his debut until the end of this year or early 2020. The novelty is likely to be the model 2021.