Adam Lambert and ‘Moscow does not believe in tears’: how to spend a weekend in new York city (June 28-30)
What: Exhibition T. Rex
When: Friday-Sunday, 28-30 June.
Where: American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West & 79th St, New York, NY 10024
Details: This exhibition will introduce you to the development of the species Tyrannosaurus and tell the amazing story of the iconic dinosaur in the world. The exhibition will feature models of dinosaurs in life-size, as well as many different fossils. In addition, you will be able to take part in an exciting interactive and use multi-user virtual reality that takes you into the world of the tyrannosaurs.
Cost: $us 0-33.
What: Exhibition of the Muppets, Jim Henson
When: Friday-Sunday, 28-30 June.
Where: Museum of the Moving Image, 36-01 35th Ave Queens 11106
Read more: the Jim Henson — American puppeteer, actor, Director, screenwriter, producer. The Creator of the television program “the muppet show”. Thanks to this man, appeared on the screens vivid movies with dolls.
The exhibition will feature 47 known muppet and puppet characters; and shows 27 archived video created by Hanson with dolls, including The Dark Crystal, The Muppet Show, Fraggle Rock and others.
Cost: $15.
What: Exhibition of sharks
When: Friday-Sunday, 28-30 June.
Where: Surf Avenue & West 8th Street Brooklyn, New York 11224
Read more: the new York aquarium exhibition “Ocean Wonders: Sharks!”, in which presents more than 18 species of sharks, plus thousands of other magnificent sea creatures. Visitors are offered to get acquainted with 115 species of marine animals.
In total, the exhibition takes 57 500 square feet (5 323 square feet) and 3 floors.
The visitors promise to tell about the sharks what they did not know or had a misconception because of the movies.
Guests will also be able to communicate with the divers and ask them about the inhabitants of the seas, which will see at the exhibition. Viewers will get a chance to interact with divers, floating inside the aquarium — their costumes will be equipped with cameras and microphones, and they will hear visitors.
Cost: $0-29,95.
What: Free concert by Adam Lambert
When: Friday, June 28 from 06:00.
Where: Rumsey Playfield, E 71st St, New York, NY 10021
More info: as part of recording live broadcast TV program Good Morning America ABC-TV every Friday morning in Central Park free concerts are held.
28 June will be the concert of the famous and beloved artist Adam Lambert.
Cost: Free.
What: Free screening of the film ‘Moscow does not believe in tears’
When: Friday, 28 June from 20:00.
Where: Wolfe’s Pond Park, 5700, 420 Cornelia Ave, Staten Island, NY 10312
Read more: “Moscow does not believe in tears” — the Soviet melodramatic film Director Vladimir Menshov. The leader of hire in 1980 in the USSR (90 million viewers). Premiered in late 1979 at the Moscow cinema “Star”.
In 1981 he was awarded the “Oscar” in the category “Best foreign language film” and the State prize of the USSR.
This is the life story of three girlfriends from youth to maturity. About their dreams and desires, love and disappointments. The fashion show is held in Russian language.
Cost: Free.
What: Festival of the Lemko-Vatra’ in new York
When: Saturday-Sunday, 29-30 June.
Where: Oselia CYM Ellenville, 8853 US-209, Ellenville, NY 12428
Read more: Lemko-Vatra — an annual festival of Lemko culture. Lemke — East Slavic population of the Lemko region (mountainous areas on the border of Ukraine, Poland and Slovakia).
The two-day festival offers performances by musicians, singers and dancers from the USA, Poland and Ukraine. There will also be a special tent where you can learn the history of Lemkos and purchase ethnic Souvenirs.
Visitors can enjoy live music, lots of delicious food and drink and football tournament Vatra Cup.
Cost: $5-30.
What: Exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist Asya oranskaya
When: Saturday, June 29 from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites to the exhibition of Ukrainian artist Asya oranskaya. The exhibition runs from June 24 to July 20.
Asya orange – a native of Kiev, now lives in Brooklyn. All her life she loved to draw and to write poetry. A former computer designer, in America she was a student at SCS Business and Technical Institute and Touro College. Asya participated in many exhibitions, as well as in various festivals, exhibited in Museum of Russian art in new Jersey in more than sixty solo and group exhibitions. She works in various techniques: graphic, oil, acrylic and watercolor.
Cost: Free.
What: Ukrainian festival of short films
When: Saturday, June 29 from 14:00.
Where: Ukrainian Hall Cinema in New York 136 second ave, New York 10003
Read more: Ukrainian short film festival “Open Night” is held for the 22nd year in a row. The founder and organizer of the festival is Director and actor Mikhail Ilyenko. The festival jury consists of prominent members of the creative community in Ukraine and other countries.
The festival covers up to 100 cities from 10 countries. Films will be shown with English subtitles.
Cost: Free.
What: an Evening in memory of the Ukrainian singer and soldier Vasily Slipka
When: Saturday, June 29 from 19:00.
Where: the Ukrainian Museum 222 East 6th Street New York, NY 10003
More info: Vasily Yaroslavovich Slipak — Ukrainian Opera singer, a volunteer, participated in the armed conflict in the East of Ukraine in the Ukrainian volunteer corps “Right sector”. He was posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine and order “gold Star”.
This concert will feature various Opera works is dedicated to the memory of Vasily Slipage.
Cost: $5-15.
What: Free concert by Buika and A-WA in the Park
When: Sunday, June 30 from 18:00.
Where: SummerStage, Central Park Rumsey Playfield, Manhattan, 10021
Read more: the winner of the “Latin Grammy”, a two-time nominee for the Grammys, the singer-songwriter, producer and composer, Buika is known for its unique blend of jazz, flamenco, Afro-pop, reggae, R & B and more. She is in the top 50 greatest voices of all time.
It will join A-WA — Israeli group with Arabic name, which involves three girls born in a family of Yemenite, Moroccan and Ukrainian Jews. The Heath sisters “Habib Galbi” is a traditional melody performed on the Yemeni dialect of Judeo-Arabic, was the first song in Arabic, won first place in the Israeli hit parade.
Cost: Free.
