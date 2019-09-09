Adam Sandler was attacked in the Yonge-Dundas Square (PHOTO)

Loading...

No one, not even one of the most famous and beloved artists in the world, is not immune from the chaos that sometimes is happening at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto.

On Sunday, walking in the area of the Eaton Centre, the iconic comedic actor Adam Sandler, who starred in no less than 50 major Hollywood movies, and received a portion of the battlefield from an unknown gentleman.

The video of the incident shows a man with some bad intentions goes to the mustachioed Sandler standing on the track in front YDS.

“Why this “‘bakti” yells at Adam Sandler?” says in the attached video to the comments applying to an extraordinary comrade slang the word is defined in Urban Dictionary as “a homeless drug addict living on the streets of Toronto”.

Sandler is almost unrecognizable in basketball shorts and a hoodie, watching the man for a few seconds. Then when the man starts waving his arms and shouting, Sandler goes, without saying a word.

Fans from around the world this video was intrigued, and now they are wondering what (if at all it “that” is) did Sandler to become the object of such anger.

But Toronto residents is not new, and they understand that Yonge and Dundas is a common phenomenon.

Obsessed street preacher, the representative of the organization with the survey or the enraged beggar – in this area there are a lot of characters who have been known to take passers-by “on Board” in a similar way.

There were those who suggested that the whole situation with Sandler was orchestrated as part of a film, although no cameras were observed.

Other wondered that perhaps this man is angry at an actor and producer for his progress, often leading to the scandals of the partnership with Netflix.

Sandler, who is in town for the premiere of their new movie Uncut Gems (Uncut jewellery) within the TIFF, the incident has not publicly commented, but I guess the mood he he didn’t.

In recent days, the star of “Billy Madison” is often seen in the city posing for photos with fans and other stars.

“Rough jewels” show tonight in the cinema, The Princess of Wales, where Sandler will certainly be more careful to protect than Sunday near Eaton Centre … and he is dressed, I hope, will be better.