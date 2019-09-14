Adaptation of “Martin Eden” received the award “Platform” at TIFF (PHOTOS)

Epic film adaptation of the novel of Jack London “Martin Eden” won the award at the International film festival in Toronto (TIFF) “Platform”.

Italian Director Pietro Marcello received a jury award worth $20,000 for her story of a sailor who is trying to find himself in writing.

This production is the first that will be awarded under the new jury TIFF, which previously consisted only of filmmakers, but now includes a more diverse range of voices from the entertainment industry.

The jury platform included filmmaker ATHINA Rachel Tsangari, international film critic, the Hollywood publication Variety Jessica Kiang and Carlo Chatrian, recently appointed artistic Director of the Berlin film festival.

Honorable mention was given to the Director of the Toronto Kazik Radwanski for “Anne at 13,000 ft”, about a socially awkward young woman focused on her career and acquaintance with the life.

French Director Alice Vinokur and its “Proxima” is about a mother trying to balance raising her daughter with physical preparation for a space mission, also received honorable mention.

Prize of the FIPRESCI award, awarded by the International Federation of film critics for a program to open TIFF, went to the new York Director Heather young for the “Murmur” about a woman who becomes obsessed with the adoption of Pets after she was ordered to perform public work for DUI.

FIPRESCI prize for special presentations went to the London Director the Coca Giedroyc for the film “How to build a girl.”