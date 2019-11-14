Adidas arranged colors of the Russian flag on the new outfit of the football team in the wrong order – the RFU is outraged (photos)
Technical sponsor Adidas has released for the Russian team a new form for Euro 2020, which wards Stanislaus cherchesova have already qualified.
In it the Russian team had to finish the qualifying round of the European championship-2020. But the press service of the Russian football Union (RFU) said that the players will play the remaining qualifiers against Belgium and San Marino in the form of the old model.
New Jersey has been criticism from both fans and journalists and the players themselves, who refused to play in it. And all because of one detail: in the sequence of colors of the sleeves that symbolize the Russian flag, Adidas made a mistake, and instead of white-blue-red tricolor has turned red, white and blue.
Initially it was assumed that it was though strange, but a conscious idea of the designers. However, it was later presented the game sets teams of Germany and Colombia with the same concept, where colors correspond to its natural position.
The RFU promptly met with the company and asked to redo the form, but the technical sponsor has refused, reports gazeta.ru.
In that case, if the German industrial concert will go towards the RFU, football functionaries ready to withdraw from the contract with the brand and seek other company – Nike.
The difficulty lies in the fact that sales of the new form is already running.
In turn, the manufacturer forms explained the wrong location of colors on the playing kit.
“The colors of the Russian national flag are a key design element of the new form. They line up in the flag of the Russian Federation with raised up hands, players and fans, triumphant in the moment of scoring. Our task was precisely to the flag to look correct in moments of victories. White-blue-red tricolor is present in the flags of many countries. When driving, depending on how to turn it, the tricolor can look like the flag of France, Serbia or the Netherlands,” the statement said Adidas, which is quoted by “Interfax”.