Adjusted for inflation: the highest grossing film in history is “gone with the wind”
The movie “the Avengers: the End” became the highest grossing in the history of world cinema. After being released in April of this year, it has already grossed 2 billion 790 million dollars. While the film in a number of countries continues. So this huge sum is still not final.
“The Avengers: the End” broke the record of “Avatar” that lasted 10 years. The film James Cameron has collected 2 billion 788 million dollars at the box office.
However, these data do not take into account inflation and the price of tickets in different years. The Guinness book of records still considers it the highest grossing film in the history of the legendary painting “gone with the wind”. Adaptation of the novel by Margaret Mitchell was filmed in 1939. The long film was in cinemas, has seen a series of restorations and again got into the car. Excluding inflation, he gathered 393,4 million dollars. However, the inflation factor increases this amount almost 10 times! Thus, “gone with the wind” earned a total of $ 3 billion 728 million dollars!
Top ten highest grossing films in history with inflation is quite different from the ranking that does not take into account this factor. “FACTS” I suggest to check list of genuine Champions of the world, time-tested.
- Gone with the wind (1939) — 3 billion 728 million dollars
- “Avatar” (2009) — 3 billion 273 million dollars
- “Titanic” (1997) — 3 billion $ 99 million
- “Star wars: Episode IV – a New hope” (1977) — 3 billion 61 million dollars
- “The Avengers: Completion” (2019) — $ 2 billion $ 790 million
- “The sound of music” (1965) — 2 billion 564 million dollars
- “E. T.” (1982) — 2 billion 503 million dollars
- “The ten commandments” (1956) — 2 billion 370 million dollars
- “Doctor Zhivago” (1965) — 2 billion 246 million dollars
- “Star wars: the force awakens” (2015) — 2 billion 215 million dollars
Inflation index when conducting conversion of box office movies, taken not from the ceiling. It is based on the consumer price index, which is calculated annually by experts of the International monetary Fund (IMF). Note also that the rankings take into account data from 1915 to the present day.
