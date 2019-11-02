Administration, trump will pay California $846 thousand due to nationality during the census
The administration of the trump agreed to pay $846 000 the state of California as part of the settlement associated with the attempts of the administration to add the citizenship question to the census of the United States.
Fox News says that earlier this year California sued the administration to trump for fear that the nationality question in the census will scare away minorities.
In June, the U.S. Supreme court rejected the arguments of the administration on the need to add it. The court called the matter “frivolous” and urged the White house to provide other reasons for data.
In a 5-4 decision chief justice John Roberts sided with liberal lawyers. Against the Californian lawsuit was made by conservative judges.
Later, the President trump announced the court’s decision in message on Twitter.
“It seems absolutely ridiculous that our government and country can not ask the basic question of nationality within a very expensive, detailed and important census 2020,” wrote the President.
“I asked lawyers whether they can postpone the census until, until … the Supreme court of the United States will not be provided with additional information with which he can make a final and definite decision on this very important issue”? he added.
California argued that could lose billions in funding if census will be underrepresented minority.
In the event of settlement administration to pay California the amount in legal fees and related costs incurred by the state.
The administration stated that they will receive information about citizenship from other sources.