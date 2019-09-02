‘Adopted due to the Ukrainian language’: an immigrant from the Ukraine told about the service in the US air force
Nazar Melnychuk — American soldier, Lieutenant second class of the 10th squadron of Intercontinental ballistic missiles of the U.S. air force. He moved to new York at 13 years old from the Ukrainian city of Kolomyia, in Ivano-Frankivsk region.
History Melnychuk and its path in the armed forces of the United States told the publication of Military-air forces of the USA in the framework of the “Face of defense,” writes Voice of America.
Melnychuk moved from Ukrainian Kolomyia in the new York borough of Brooklyn at the age of 13, and so recalls his childhood: “In Coloma all knew each other. We lived near the mountains and so I’ve collected the berries and went Hiking, which is very popular in Ukraine.”
“My father was an anesthesiologist and her mother is a pediatrician. They do not earn much and we barely had enough to live on. Part of the reason was that it was about the future — my and my brother. I would not be doing what you are doing now if my parents did not so we moved here”, — quotes the edition of Nazar.
Knowledge of Ukrainian, Russian and English Melnichuk allowed to participate in the program of development of languages and cultures of the U.S. air force.
“I freely speak Russian and Ukrainian and I was accepted into the program thanks to the Ukrainian language,” he says.
Melnychuk had the opportunity to serve in Ukraine as a translator for advisors partnership program with the Ukrainian military and the National defence University of Ukraine.
“The Ukrainian military have filed a support request command of U.S. forces in Europe (EUCOM), as the program was created EUCOM’s cooperation with countries which are not NATO members but are NATO partners, including Ukraine”, — says Nazar.
“Through this program, the advisors at the request of the Ukrainian military, has provided support to Ukraine to achieve NATO standards”, — said the Ukrainian Lieutenant in the us air force.