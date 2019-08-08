Adopted son of Angelina Jolie Maddox goes from mother to South Korea
Adopted son of actress Angelina Jolie Maddox 5 Aug celebrated its 18th anniversary, and is now preparing to leave from mother. The heir of the Hollywood stars will travel to South Korea for education at the local University.
The son of Angelina Jolie intends to go to Seoul in Yonsei University will study biochemistry. Despite the fact that Maddox recently turned 18, he would go to Korea in late August. The heir of the actress has long been interested in the culture of the country and studying the language. According to sources, which refers to the edition People, although the star of “Maleficent” and will miss the son she’s proud of his progress.
Miss Maddox will be his brothers and sisters, who will be able occasionally to visit a relative. The desire of young men to study in Korea became known last year when he and Jolie visited a few local universities. Not specified as to the decision of an heir to leave treated his father brad pitt.