Adoption, dogsitter and cream from Starbucks: in the United States are dogs
Until I got a dog, I had no idea how in America “sabaconidae” society! That is suspected, but not fully represented until our family came Wally. Yes, that’s my dog and his name is like a robot that saved the planet. He’s 10 months old, he is from a shelter, a cross between a Labrador with someone else.
The attitude of Americans to dogs is found in how they call them and the people with whom they live, says Ksenia Turkova for Voice of America. Here almost never say “owner” or “owner”. Here they say “parent” or “parent”. I was constantly referred to as “Mama Wally”. And my son might ask, “How’s your brother doing?” By the way, even on the packages of dog food lately begun to use the word “parent”.
On the streets of the us capital and many other cities you can see a special station with bags to clean up after a dog, a garbage can and sanitizer for hands. And they are here almost on every step: in the city where I live in Maryland — almost 100 metres away from each other. In General, do not clean up after the dog is simply impossible — it is indecent, for it is fine, but still reminders everywhere.
By the way, the dog in America — it is also a great way to improve English for its owner. Even during a short walk 5-7 sufficiently meaningful short conversations you provided! The dog is required to be acquainted passers-by and ask how old she is, where she that loves what does not, and so on.
Those who walk dogs in what they call a “togwotee”, and those who sit with the dogs — “dogsitters” and often in jest — “babysitters”. That is, again, about dogs talking like people. Anomaly “dogwater” or “bèbisitterom” — not a cheap pleasure. The walk is worth at least $ 20. Even the dogs here spend almost as much money on children.
In Washington and the surrounding area are many cafes and restaurants marked “dog friendly” or “friendly dogs.” On the streets you can see water bowls for dogs.
And Starbucks even made up a special treat for visitors — papacino. It’s just whipped cream in the Cup. My Wally already knows that when we go to the cafe and I ordered a espresso, it will papacino!
However, “friendly dogs” are not only cafes and restaurants, and libraries! In all of our libraries Montgomery County, Maryland, has a weekly “Read to the dog”. Volunteers bring the dogs, and the parents of children who for some reason are embarrassed to read aloud and are afraid to make a mistake.
There is another difference between American dog dictionary from Ukrainian. If Ukraine dog “give birth”, and those in the orphanage, “take”, “pick”, in USA puppies “adopt”, take the family. That is, use the same verb for the adoption of children. And there are many organizations that deal with adoption of dogs, in particular, have special promotions that anyone can come to meet the dogs and choose the right one.
In General, the dog in America — it’s your cousin, not some “pet” or “pet”. Dogs here literally bathed in love. As in the pools on the day of their closure in late summer, when water fun can finally not home without a dog, and dogs without owners. That is, without parents.