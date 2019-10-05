Adorable puppy fights for the attention of one and half year old son home with a dog toy…
24-year-old Abigail Johnson, a resident of Portsmouth in the us state of new Hampshire, was caught on video hilarious footage. She gave her seventeen-month-old son Charlie, dog toy. Not smaller impression, than baby, yapping toy made at home favorite — five-month-old dog Lola breed Cocker poodle.
Lola treated her with great suspicion and was obviously jealous of little host to “the stranger.” She desperately barked and leapt up on the competition, sometimes hiding behind the boy.
“Charlie patted the toy and you can immediately tell that Lola became jealous of this new puppy is receiving more attention than she is. Lola Charlie jumped to his feet, licked his hand, he pushed the toy did everything that I asked for it”, — quotes the words of Abigail edition of the Daily Mail.
