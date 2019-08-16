Adriana Lima in a bright bikini relaxing on the beach in Miami
August 16, 2019 | Entertainment
While other famous models travels the world in search of scenic places to go on vacation, adriana Lima prefers the US East coast. This week paparazzi caught 38-year-old model a resting in Miami with her two daughters.
This Tuesday the photographers happened to capture adriana Lima during a family vacation in Florida. The model took him two daughters: 9-year-old Valentina and 6-year-old Sienna. Lima dressed in bright bikinis and was spent swimming in the ocean, sunbathing, talking on the phone and photographing children.
