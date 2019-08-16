Adriana Lima in a bright bikini relaxing on the beach in Miami

While other famous models travels the world in search of scenic places to go on vacation, adriana Lima prefers the US East coast. This week paparazzi caught 38-year-old model a resting in Miami with her two daughters.

This Tuesday the photographers happened to capture adriana Lima during a family vacation in Florida. The model took him two daughters: 9-year-old Valentina and 6-year-old Sienna. Lima dressed in bright bikinis and was spent swimming in the ocean, sunbathing, talking on the phone and photographing children.

