Adriana Lima posing in red for BCBG Max Azria
August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Brazilian supermodel adriana Lima starred in the advertising campaigns BCBG Max Azria FW19/20. Star introduced a new collection of the brand.
On a photo of a celebrity captured in a simple attire in red and black total looks, fluffy coats and blouses with a bow. Special steel frames on which Lima appeared in red. It should be noted that this color really suits the model.
Central idea and a new clothing line and creative team BCBG Max Azria in General – search source of inspiration within a person.
Loading...