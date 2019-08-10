Adriana Lima posing in red for BCBG Max Azria

| August 10, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Brazilian supermodel adriana Lima starred in the advertising campaigns BCBG Max Azria FW19/20. Star introduced a new collection of the brand.

Адриана Лима позирует в красном для BCBG Max Azria

On a photo of a celebrity captured in a simple attire in red and black total looks, fluffy coats and blouses with a bow. Special steel frames on which Lima appeared in red. It should be noted that this color really suits the model.

Central idea and a new clothing line and creative team BCBG Max Azria in General – search source of inspiration within a person.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.