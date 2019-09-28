Adriana Lima shone at the gala evening in Monaco in a silk dress off the shoulder
38-year-old adriana Lima also yesterday shone at the gala evening of the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean, 2019 in Monaco.
The model took to the blue carpet in a delicate lilac dress from the couture collection of Ralph & RussoRalph & Russo autumn-winter 2020. Silk dress had an asymmetrical hem, open shoulders, voluminous sleeves and embroidered stones on the chest and cuffs.
The model did the makeup in nadovich shades, put on earrings semicircles with stones, said a chubby lipstick with a purple tint, and the hair gathered in a high bun. That was quite the image, isn’t it?