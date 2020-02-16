Advertising on cars: how to make $500 a month and avoid scams.
Advertising on your own car is a good way for passive income for anyone who spends a lot of time behind the wheel, according to The Penny Hoarder. But this industry thrives on fraud, so it’s important to make sure that the company offering you promotional stickers, or branding the entire car, legal.
It is no secret that automotive advertising is a popular source of income for fraudsters. For example, you may receive an email or text message, which says that you were chosen for the campaign. “You will make hundreds of dollars a week!” — the promises newsletter.
This step as such cannot be called fraudulent, but you are guaranteed to not earn hundreds a week. Even the largest companies with the highest fees for advertising on cars get paid not so much.
And yet, placing an ad on your car, it is realistic earn up to $ 500 per month — to engage in legal campaigns. Here are some ways to avoid scams and find a legitimate deal.
Common methods of fraud
And the Better Business Bureau and Federal trade Commission urge consumers to be wary of fraud with car stickers and branding machines.
Some questionable companies there are schemes in which drivers do buy and install is, and then evaporates like, or its representatives pretend that they never had business with you. The crooks generally get free advertising and a few dollars from the purchase of stickers — without any payment to the driver.
One of the most important alarming signals: the company requires that you put down a Deposit on a car wrap, sticker, or other form of advertising.
“Every time you, as a driver, you need to pay out of pocket, it’s a Scam,” says Judah Longgrear, CEO Nickelytics, hosting service automotive advertising.
Pay special attention to how you get paid. Some companies producing automotive tape, use the method of direction in which the stranger will have to see your ad, call the number or visit the web site before the company will pay you anything.
Another common and more malicious scheme, which describes the FTC, the fraud with the “fraud” when a company offers you an expensive installation of advertising. Then they send you a fake check as payment, and ostensibly overpay you and ask you to return them the difference. Then, a few days later the original cheque will be returned and you don’t get any money, and even lose their own funds, which were sent to them in the form of “difference”.
And it does not matter it is car commercials or not, heed the FTC’s warning: “Never send money to someone who sent you a check”. And especially do not waste your money. Wait till the Bank respond to check.
How to find a legitimate way to earn money from car advertising
Many companies say they will pay you for the branding of your car. It is impossible to check them all.
As some General rules. Most likely, you are dealing with a Scam if:
- the company contacts you unexpectedly;
- the company asks for money in advance;
- the company States that you pay a lot of money without checking how much time you spend behind the wheel.
If you are still uneasy: Google [company name] + reviews. Check out information on the company, accounts in social networks.
The Penny Hoarder has studied services to major companies for branding and advertising on the cars which offer advertising campaigns in several regions of the United States. This is a legitimate business.
1. Carvertise
Founded in 2012, Carvertise company is cooperating with the national brands in 7 cities and surrounding areas:
- Boston
- Chicago
- Dallas
- Los Angeles
- New York
- Philadelphia
- Wilmington, Delaware
The company offers partial and full branding. Partial includes coating both sides of the machine and possibly bumper stickers. Full branding involves wrapping the entire body, including all Windows except the windshield.
Depending on your driving habits and the size of the covered area the company is paying 100 to 200 dollars a month direct Deposit. A typical advertising campaign may last from 2 to 6 months, according to the website.
To be eligible for participation, you must operate the vehicle model 2008 or newer, have a clean driving history and pass at least 30 miles a day. Fill out the driver application and be sure that the company will contact you when your region will be a promotional offer.
- Requirements: the car is 2008 or newer; 30+ miles a day; clean driving record.
- Location: major cities in 7 States.
- Potential earnings: 100 to 200 dollars a month.
2. Nickelytics
The company Nickelytics focused on drivers who drive 30 miles or more every day. The company uses logs run in apps for sharing to ensure compliance with standards.
The company offers three different options of branding: rear windscreen, lightweight and full version. Lightweight branding involves wrapping a is only doors, while the full version covers the entire body, and also rear window. Depending on the chosen option and your mileage, you can earn up to $ 500 per month.
Your car must be a 2010 model or newer. Most of your miles should be registered on one of the eight major markets, which are mainly located in Florida:
- Tampa, FL
- Saint Petersburg, FL
- Fort Myers, FL
- Cape Coral, FL
- Naples, FL
- Denver, Co
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Portland, Maine
CEO Jude’s Longgrear said Nickelytics plans to expand to 20 cities by the end of 2020.
Uber and Lyft have confirmed to the edition that automotive advertising does not violate company policy.
- Requirements: Ride-share driver; 2010 car or later; more than 30 miles a day.
- Location: 8 cities in 3 States (more in 2020).
- Earning potential: up to $ 500 per month (full branding).
3. Wrapify
According to the website, Wrapify working across the country and used for advertising of more than 250 000 cars.
“Big cities have more chances of campaigns compared to the smaller and less crowded cities,” — said on the website.
To be eligible to participate in the campaign, you must:
- be age 21 or older;
- to use a car 2010 or newer;
- pass at least 50 miles a day;
- to pass the test.
If you meet these standards, download the driver applications on iOS or Android device. There you can choose one of four variants of ads, including a light weight, partial or full branding and a static ad unit on the roof (for example, the triangle is on the roof like a traditional taxi).
Each advertising has a range of possible income. According to the site, the lowest monthly rate is 174 dollars; the highest income of 452 USD.
- Requirements: 21 years or older; a car 2010 or newer; 50+ miles a day; successful data validation.
- Location: throughout the country.
- Earning potential: up to 452 USD per month (full branding).
