Advice from a guardian angel on 8 Oct for all zodiac signs
With the help of angel cards you will get advice from your guardian angels on October 8.
Aries – card of the Idea advises to pay attention to unusual and new ideas that will come to mind on this day. The angels want you to listen to new ideas and began to implement them.
Taurus – card of Children: maybe today you will spend the day in the company of children or grandchildren; a map can be interpreted as a reminder to you that you need to give attention to your internal child, to remember his needs. Ask yourself right now: what I want. The first answer that comes to mind, is true.
Gemini – card the Rest says that you need to relieve your mind, and for that, you may need to look for privacy.
Cancer – your card – Freedom. Next time you say, “I have(a) I(on),” – think about it: maybe something can be done differently, ask a higher power to show an alternative.
Lion – not good when some important things are sacrificed to others; be aware of the balance and that the rest is also needed.
Virgo – today is a good day for learning new knowledge and skills!
Libra – card Characters: you should pay attention to the hints and signals that you send angels. It can be anything: a phrase on a banner or advertisement on the bus. You can also ask the angels to give and to prick up the ears.
Scorpio – card of the Meditation tells you to calm the mind. Waking up in the morning, you can calmly and deeply breathe and ask the angels of the Council. Pay attention to thoughts or images that come to you.
Sagittarius – card of Forgiveness says that you should get rid of anger and resentment; do not have to forgive his mistakes, but forgive the person in order to get peace.
Capricorn – cleanse the soul from negative thoughts; every time you will catch yourself on them, think about how you would describe the situation differently; also, do not blame yourself, treat yourself gently.
Aquarius – card-Esteem: even if you made a lot of mistakes, the angels still look at you and see your beautiful soul. Treat yourself kinder and you.
Angelfish like to remind you that when you are happy, your inner light shines in the warmth of the people around.