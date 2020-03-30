Advice from government: how to quickly receive Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus
The head of the Department of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a morning interview on Sunday, 29 March that the Americans were entitled to Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus in the amount of $1 200, can expect be credited to their accounts “within three weeks,” writes Fox News.
Mnuchin, who played a leading role in the development of a bill of $2.2 trillion, said it will create a special online system, where you will be able to enroll Americans who do not want to expect to receive a physical cheque in the mail.
“We expect that within three weeks the people we can send out direct deposits, you will see the money in their Bank accounts, he said. And we will create a web-based system for people whose direct Deposit accounts are not registered with the IRS, so they can sign up and get money immediately without waiting for cheques in the mail”.
Individuals are eligible for payments up to $1200, but this amount is reduced for those who receive adjusted gross income over $75,000 per year. The bill says that payment is reduced by 5% of each dollar in excess of this mark, or $50 for every $1000 in excess of $75 000.
According to Mnuchin, by the third quarter of 2020, Americans will see economic recovery with higher levels of production and employment.
“I don’t know what the numbers in this quarter. I think we’re going to kill the virus, said Mnuchin. We are going to re-open economy. In the third quarter of this year, you will see that the economy will recover with very high GDP and low unemployment in comparison with the data that we had before.”
