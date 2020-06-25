Advice from HR and lecture about wine: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (26-28 June)
What: the Course “the Profession of a designer”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: this course consists of four online classes, you will review the features of all professions related to game design.
The first lesson focuses on what constitutes the profession of the designer as a whole: what this expert is in the gaming industry, what products it creates, what its tasks are different from tasks related professions.
The second lesson will reveal the direction of the game design, dedicated balance.
The third lesson – the opportunity to learn about what constitutes a profession level-designer.
The fourth lesson focuses on what constitutes the profession of a narrative designer.
Start online learning at any convenient time.
Cost: free
What: the Course “Advice from HR”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Is video course for beginners to experts on how to write a summary where to place it, how to behave in interviews and how to find a job.
During training you will learn:
- How to write an effective resume.
- Where to place your CV and look for a dream job.
- How to behave during a telephone interview.
- How to prepare for interview with employer.
- How to behave at a personal meeting with the employer.
- What to do after the interview.
Start learning right now.
Cost: free
What: Course “Art Of Italy”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Italy is the true birthplace of arts, for her role in the history of world culture cannot be overstated.
On the traditions of ancient art, whose home was Ancient Greece and Rome, formed the aesthetic principles of the Italian masters of the Renaissance, perceived then the whole of Europe.
In Italy appeared the main artistic direction of the XVII century. They also outlined ways of development of European art of this period, caravaggism, Bologna academism, the style of the Baroque.
Explore painting and sculpture in a fascinating course on “Art of Italy”!
Cost: free
What: a Lecture on natural wine
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Today, natural wine is becoming increasingly popular. But what it differs from the “ordinary wines”, which we all used to drink?
How wineries evolved after the Second world war? How to create a wine-producing techniques? What ingredients the wine is added to achieve a particular flavor of the drink? Read more about this and many other things you will learn in this lecture from an experienced sommelier.
Cost: free
What: Course “Basics Of Photoshop”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This course will come to those who are not familiar with Photoshop or know, but superficial. If you are a novice web designer, this course will be very useful.
During training you will learn:
- 5 important settings Photoshop.
- Examine the fonts.
- Learn how to select photos for the site.
- Learn 5 secrets of the Photoshop for web design.
Cost: free
What: English language
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: If you decide to learn English, but don’t know where to start, this course will help you understand and make the first step.
For a successful study of English this site offers specially developed online lessons, during which you will study grammar, learn new vocabulary words and learn how to make them.
A feature of the course is that it smoothly moves you from the beginning, when you have absolutely no knowledge of the language to the average level. Upon completion of training you will understand by hearing long conversations, writing a variety of sentences, and, of course, to talk.
Cost: free
What: the Fundamentals of successful business communication
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: the Course is devoted to the main provisions of the theory of communication as well as filled with the everyday practices of using tools of business communication
The course will be useful to all those involved in business communication.
Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into the video fragments and the tests to verify knowledge, and to consolidate the new material.
Join the course at any time. Part of the materials available after payment.
Cost: free
What: Journey through the Czech capital
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Prague — the capital of the Czech Republic, known for its cobbled streets, Golden spires, galleries, cafes, and modern clubs. Experience the magic of ancient Prague, walking through its ancient streets and famous Fecal bridge, completed in 1402.
The heart of the historical center of the city is the old town square surrounded by colorful buildings in Baroque, Gothic churches and the medieval town hall with the astronomical clock Prague’s astronomical clock. Embark on a fascinating journey to learn a lot about this ancient town.
Cost: free
What: Course: “a Healthy lifestyle”
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: a healthy lifestyle is a key topic for anyone, whether adult or child, pupil or student.
In this training you will be able to pass a series of free online lessons on how to live a healthy lifestyle, to discover the habits of good nutrition, physical culture and sports. You will also learn how to build an optimal mode of the day and maintain your mental health.
The course is designed to help everyone to form their own system of HLS.
To pass the course.
Cost: free
What: train Travel in Peru
When: Friday-Sunday, 26-28 June, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Ferrocarril Central-Andino (Ferrocarril Central Andino) in Peru is one of the most scenic Railways in the world! It links the Pacific port of Callao and the capital Lima with Huancayo and Cerro de Pasco.
This is a virtual journey of the four parts begins and ends in Chosica near the railway station Galera in the Andes. In the first part you pass through a massive bridge, the Puente carrion; in the second part of rise from Matucana to San MATEO, one of the most picturesque parts of the road; the third part takes the traveller across the bridge Puente of Infernillo, which passes through a narrow canyon with high stone walls on both sides; and finally, the fourth part allows you to travel virtually through one of the world’s highest railway tunnels.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
