Advice from HR, and WordPress for the freelance translator: how to spend a weekend in Miami (July 31 – August 2)
What: Course: career Planning
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: are you Satisfied with your career? Where do you see yourself in the future? No matter what stage in your professional journey you are now, you can always change everything. To achieve your goals you will be able with careful planning.
This course will help you adapt to rapidly changing labor markets by improving the level of self-knowledge and self-confidence. You will explore career opportunities and create a development plan that includes your career goals, developing skills and knowledge for your current and future work, and also learn how to maximize your strengths, talents and experience. You will receive valuable recommendations based on practical proposals, theoretical models and current empirical data.
Learning takes place in English.
Cost: free
What: Tour Manhattan
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: It’s the largest virtual tour around Manhattan from the Air Pano.
During the tour you will fly over the youngest, but the most popular and recognizable district of the Big Apple.
You can enjoy the stunning imagery of the metropolis, taken from different angles. This tour will be interesting for new Yorkers, who, because of quarantine were forced to stay home, and those who have never been here to get an idea about this place.
Cost: free
What: Course “How to create a mobile app”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Number of owners of smartphones and tablets grows every year. Becoming more popular and mobile apps. They help people to save time (food delivery, taxi service, Bank transfers and even taxi hire) and be entertained (Tinder, WhatsApp, Instagram) and many more.
Loud success stories, low entry threshold and the abundance of tools for rapid development pushed to the question: “why not me?” How to act and what to consider in the early stages of building an application: from the inspection of the first ideas to testing prototypes.
In this course you will have access 5 lessons and 5 assignments. To pass it, you will need a month. Start learning!
Cost: free
What: Edvard Munch 100 seconds
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Edvard Munch – Norwegian artist with a doomed and prescient vision, which formed the basis of his painterly style – expressionism.
Perhaps no man who is not familiar with the most popular works of the author such as “Scream”, “Dance of life”, “Kiss” and others.
But what I wanted to tell the artist when he wrote a painting called “the Scream”? Like a kiss on his picture turned into a vampire bite? That represent human figures in the “Dance of life”? Figurative painting by the Norwegian expressionist full of metaphors, symbols and associations.
Watch this short but informative video tutorial.
Cost: free
What: the Course “History of Russian culture”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: This is a fascinating course about the national culture. During the training you will get access to the lectures of the best scientists, timeline, galleries, and lists of references.
Those who will learn everything, will be awarded!
Cost: free
What: English National Geographic
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: On the National Geographic website you can spend some time discovering the exciting world of wild animals, unusual plants and mysterious space. Games, videos, books, articles to help you better understand many phenomena of our planet and become more knowledgeable.
This is an excellent resource to practice English at any age.
Cost: free
What: Familiarity with machine learning
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Machine learning (Machine Learning) — a broad subfield of artificial intelligence that studies methods for building algorithms are able to learn. It is a powerful tool and is able to perform a variety of tasks: from recommendations of interesting films to aid scientists in creating revolutionary medicines.
In this course you will learn more about this technology and how it can help you to develop the business and improve lives.
Cost: free
What: Course “Business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Business letter is an indispensable document of business correspondence, which is the interaction between participants in a business process. It can be any written communication in the professional environment: an e-mail, note, presentation or report.
In this free course you will learn to write clear, readable and to the point.
Cost: free
What: Lecture: “What it means to be modern”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Is a universal model, which exists and changes all that is man. Any subject and concept through several stages of development, and in this sense, to be modern means to know which of them is what you do.
In this fascinating lecture, the media Manager and writer Demyan Kudryavtsev talks about what modernity is, in principle, who is the modern man, and the time sequence of important events.
Cost: free
What: Course: “How to sell your ideas”
When: Friday-Sunday, July 31 – August 2, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Ideas become a powerful tool if the right to share them. In this free course you will learn simple methods, thanks to which you will be able to submit their ideas. In particular, you will learn how to attract the audience’s attention by using associative maps, images and stories. You will learn to create effective, interesting and witty presentation.
Discover the power of ideas, and also learn about the methods and means to arouse interest of the audience.
Cost: free
