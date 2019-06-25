Advice of the American Embassy: how not to become a victim of fraud with visa in USA
The U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan has published on its website information about the fact that recently they began to receive messages from citizens who are victims of fraudsters who, using the name of the organization located in the United States, tried to get them to pay for provision of visa processing services.
“They received an invitation to participate in an international conference and they were asked to pay more than $ 2,000 for provision of visa processing services”, — quotes the message of the U.S. Embassy in Tajikistan, “Radio Liberty”.
Similar schemes operate not only in Tajikistan, so the American visa applicants from different countries should pay attention to the advice of diplomats. In order to avoid becoming a victim of fraud, the Embassy recommends to get acquainted with the following information:
- The Embassy never sends a message to the visa applicant with an account in Gmail. Official email the US government to end “.gov,” and any message relevant to the visa that originates from an address not ending in “.gov” should be considered as suspicious.
- A list of the major government web sites in the USA, containing official information about visas and immigration, including free information and forms available here: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html
- The Embassy will never ask applicants to pay the application fee by cheque, money order or via Western Union. The visa fee is payable by cash on the day of your scheduled appointment or through a special account in the Bank, which is listed on the official website of the Embassy.
Topic: How to get a US visa after refusal
- The application is issued free of charge in real time (online) and is available at: https://tj.usembassy.gov/visas/ (for Tajikistan); https://ru.usembassy.gov/visas/ (for Russia); https://ua.usembassy.gov/visas/ (for Ukraine); https://by.usembassy.gov/visas/ (for Belarus); https://ge.usembassy.gov/visas/ (for Georgia). General information about visas is available at: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas.html.
- The Embassy will never ask you to translate / to legalize supporting documentation if your case was pending consular officer, and, if the Consul has not determined that it is necessary.
- If you wish to report fraud online, visit the web site econsumer.gov. You can also visit the web site of the Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI) and the centre for registration of complaints of Internet crimes (IC3) at www.ic3.gov
- If you want to file a complaint of unwanted email contact for complaints about Internet crimes, The Internet Crime Complaint Center, it is a partnership between the Federal Bureau of investigation (FBI), the National centre for the fight against white collar (NW3C) and the Bureau for providing of justice assistance (BIA), on www.ic3.gov