Advice on labour issues examines the attempt to create a trade Union in the company Foodora (PHOTO)

In Toronto, the continuation of the trial associated with the trade Union movement in the company food delivery Foodora, which is likely to have significant implications for workers and companies who labored in the economy, earnings.

The labour relations Board Ontario plans to hear a number of claims and couriers seeking to join the Union and the company which opposes this initiative, including the question of whether couriers are independent contractors or employees, and what couriers can have a voice in the trade Union movement.

A hearing Board was appointed in connection with a claim in respect of voting on the question of registration of trade Union, which was held in the company Foodora in August. The results of the vote will not take effect until, until the Council make decisions on all issues.

Couriers voted to join the canadian Union of postal workers, who also filed a Board complaint for unfair labor practice, claiming that Foodora Canada spreading disinformation during the procedure of registration of trade Union.

The attitude of workers in the new gig economy has become a pressing problem worldwide, because the big players such as Uber, Lyft and a number of shipping companies, dispute the assertion that the person driving a vehicle or carrying out the delivery are employees.

Last year, a British court ruled that Uber drivers should be classified as workers, and not self-employed contractors, while California legislators are trying to pass a new law to limit the ability of some companies to classify their workers for a group of independent contractors.