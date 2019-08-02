Advisor Ford Massoudi took the key position in Prime Minister’s office (PHOTO)

Loading...

Man, for a long time was the adviser Doug Ford and his late brother, was promoted and took a key role in Prime Minister’s office.

Amin Massoudi (Amin Massoudi) was appointed chief Secretary to Ford, a position that had been vacant since Jan.

He was the Deputy head of the administration of Prime Minister since the progressive conservatives came to power last year.

Massoudi also worked with Ford during his tenure as a city Council member and served as Director of public relations for the former mayor of Toronto Rob Ford.

Representatives of the Prime Minister’s office said that Massoudi plays an important role in the coordinated work of the government.

Personnel changes needed in the care of the head of administration Doug Ford Dean French last month after the scandal with the appointments.

The role of the chief Secretary of the Prime Minister had previously played Jenny Byrne, who was the coordinator of the team of Ford during last year’s elections.

She left the post in January, deciding to leave a high-paying position in the company as the regulator of the province in the field of energy.