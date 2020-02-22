Advisor to the President admitted that the IMF is in no hurry to give Ukraine a loan
On 20 February he arrived in Kiev and began the work of the technical mission of the IMF. Despite the fact that some experts attribute the arrival of the auditors to Kyiv with the adoption of the law on land market, Executive Director of the International Bleyzer Foundation, Advisor to the President of Ukraine Oleg Ustenko not agree with this position.
It is reported Today.
“The land issue is raised, but it is not a criterion. He even passed beyond the discussion with the International monetary Fund – says Ustenko. The technical mission had to come, because Ukraine is close to signing an IMF program, and since our previous visit was a long break”.
The adviser to the President acknowledged that the IMF does not hurry with a new program, but does not consider it critical.
“The previous program of the extended credit has been calculated on 15 billion dollars, and in this we are talking about the amount three times smaller. So, as I understand it, and no haste. Now nobody is talking about the timing. There is a simple workflow,” he says.
At the end of 2019 Ukraine and the IMF reached preliminary agreement on a new three-year program, however, the official documents have not yet been signed. In December, the Minister of Finance Oksana Markarova has confirmed that Ukraine should fulfill all the points of a new cooperation program with the IMF before the end, so the negotiations continue for so long.