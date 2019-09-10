Advocated the preservation of the Udmurt language in Russia died scientist, staged a self-immolation in Izhevsk
In Izhevsk (Udmurtia, Russia) died in hospital , the Director of the Institute for human UdSU albert Razin, who on the morning of 10 September he set himself on fire in front of the state Council during a rally for the preservation of the Udmurt language.
With him on the picket line, he brought a poster with a quote Dagestani poet Rasul Gamzatov: “And if tomorrow my tongue will disappear, I am ready to die today”. As reported by Russian media, the scientist died, without regaining consciousness.
Meanwhile, “Kommersant” talked to the man who with Razin has been on the picket line. He said that the scientist was an activist of the Udmurt movement and fought for the children to learn the Udmurt language.
And one of the witnesses of the incident recalled that albert Razin came to the rally “clearly prepared” — he was wearing a mask and many layers of clothing. “It was seen that some liquid was pouring and set it on fire… the Flames were amplified on it, passing drivers tried to extinguish it using fire extinguishers, but the flames were not extinguished, but only intensified. Then it began to recede clothes, he fell to the ground and continued to stew. No heckling and shouting was not…” — said the witness.
