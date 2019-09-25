Afraid of a bullet in the hand Zelensky: Putin’s propagandists need to urgently impose sanctions against…
Odious Russian TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, known for his hatred of Ukraine, has called for sanctions against our country. About this he wrote in his Telegram.
In his opinion, the statements Zelensky that Russia is waging war in Central Europe, “demand response.”
“Where are our countermeasures (or sanctions) against Ukraine? It is obvious that the time has come”, — he said, adding that Zelensky was the second version of Poroshenko.
Obviously, such a reaction caused Solovyov Vladimir Zelensky at the UN General Assembly, during which he showed a bullet caliber 12.7 mm, noting that such bullets that are worth 10 dollars, killed thousands of people in the Donbas. This bullet was killed by Ukrainian Opera singer Vasily Slipak.
As we know, Vasily Slipak was a soloist of the Paris Opera in 1997. In 2015, he volunteered in the combat zone in the Donbass in the banned in Russia as extremist organization “Right sector” and was killed in 2016.
Recall that in his speech, the President urged the world not to forget about global security, Recalling the victims of war in Ukraine.
He also said that in the modern world no longer a foreign war and have called for the renewal of international institutions, including UN.
As previously reported “FACTS” in his speech at the UN Vladimir Zelensky called his mission to end the war in the Donbas, but “not at the cost of lives of Ukrainian citizens and Ukraine’s right to their own choice.”
