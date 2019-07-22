African dances: Loboda showed trained body in “naked” mini-bikini
Popular Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda never misses an opportunity to show fans his slender figure. Recently, the star published online a photo, which poses in the background of a waterfall in the company of the eldest daughter Evangeline.
The photo was taken after a concert in Turkey, where she performed in front of fans on Sunday. Then singer went on a sea voyage on a yacht.
Loboda bikini, posed with her daughter on background of beautiful waterfall. The girl tried to mimic the pose of the mother.
“Good morning, sending you rays of the sun. What do you do today?” — signed Svetlana photograph in a tiny swimsuit shade of Nude (from a distance give the effect of nudity).
Also former soloist of “VIA gra” showed a fun video of her daughter in a red swimsuit incendiary dances, repeating the movement with the girl in the blue bikini. “Love this style” — wrote in Instagram Svetlana.
“What are you beauty”; “Sweethearts”; “Just beautiful,” wrote instagram both models. From the attention of fans don’t hid and trim figure Loboda. In particular, a strong thigh on which the star works so hard. “Juicy” — commended men.
“A fascinating exercise! You can see forever” “Our response to Kardashian!” “The figure class! And this is the fruit of great work!” “Some African dances! And exercises will?” commented fans.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Svetlana Loboda has published in his Instagram a picture of some naked woman doing a headstand. The frame is made from the back, therefore, to understand who is in the photo, it is impossible. Many followers of the singer believe that this is really Loboda and began to leave admiring comments.
