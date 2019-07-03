After 50 years to reduce the risk of premature death
Regular exercise, which began in the middle age still reduces the risk of premature death. Doesn’t matter, was a sports person before.
In order to live longer, we should do sports. This axiom is known to many, but some people aged over 40 and over 50 say that they regular exercise — has “gone train”, and they simply will not give any effect, because young people are not engaged in sports. And now a new study involving 15 000 people in Britain have shown that even if a person starts to train age from 40 to 79 years, he still prolongs his life. It does not matter whether he was involved in sports before.
It turned out that regular exercise in this age interval reduces the risk of death from heart disease by as much as 30% and from cancer by 11%. However, maximum benefit from these workouts get people who have played sports before. In their case, the probability of premature death falling by as much as 42%. And yet, as the authors of a study from the University of Cambridge, exercise is never late. Even if the person led a mostly sedentary lifestyle.
The participant observations the authors followed for 13 years. During this period, many people first began to exercise regularly, but others continued workouts they were younger. Over the observation period there were 3 148 deaths, including 950 from cardiovascular disease and 1 091 cancer.