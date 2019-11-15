After a course of chemotherapy, Selma Blair demonstrates growing gray hair
For several years Selma Blair struggles with a serious illness — multiple sclerosis. The actress lost her hair after chemotherapy, and showed that her vengeance grows new hair.
Selma Blair continues to struggle with multiple sclerosis. Not long ago, the actress underwent a course of chemotherapy in one of the American clinics. After treatment her condition improved markedly. Judging by recent photos, Salma retains a strength of spirit and positive attitude!
12 Nov celebrity spotted on the streets of Los Angeles. Seeing paparazzi, 47-year-old actress smiled widely for them. It was obvious that she is in good mood. Not so long ago Salma parted hair after a course of chemotherapy, but now her hair gradually grows.
Salma looked fresh and cheerful. Moreover, she was quietly walking without a cane, which rarely parted the last few years.
To walk Blair chose a light casual outfit: blouse with floral print, white pants and comfortable sneakers. Celebrity complements the image of the gray scarf.
Let us add that recently Selma Blair again began to attend public events. So, in mid-October, she sparkled in a pantsuit by Dior and sandals in heels on the TIME 100 summit Health Summit. There Blair acted as speaker.