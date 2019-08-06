After a disastrous prison break in the form of the girl bandit hanged himself in his prison cell (photo)
A curious incident that occurred in jail in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro ended in tragedy. 42-year-old leader of a gang of drug dealers Claudino da Silva, who tried to escape from prison under the guise of his 19-year-old daughter, committed suicide a few days after the failed escape. He hanged himself in his cell on the sheet. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, conducted an investigation into the circumstances of the death.
Da Silva conspired with his daughter Ana Gabriel, dressed in her jeans and t-shirt, put on a wig and a silicone mask at a time as the girl hid in the chamber. However Claudino was detained at the exit, as he was very nervous and unnaturally moved. The guards forced him to undress on camera.
It was the second failed attempt to escape to freedom bandit sentenced to almost 74 years in prison. In 2013, he managed to leave the prison, but he was soon arrested and returned to jail.
