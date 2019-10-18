After a dramatic night Kate Middleton and Prince William was by her Pakistani…
After the drama that Kate Middleton, Prince William and their attendants endured while flying in a severe storm, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all well finally arrived this morning in Islamabad, after spending the night in a hotel in Lahore, where they had to return due to adverse weather conditions. The Daily Mail reports that local hotels are hastily provided a total of more than 100 rooms and even accompanying the Duke and Duchess to persons and journalists.
In connection with force majeure had to cancel planned in the schedule of Cambridge on 18 October trip to the border with Afghanistan to the mountainous Khyber pass. There they were to meet with the soldiers-guards, thereby rendering support to the struggle that Pakistan is with terrorism.
But Kate and William as planned, will visit the army center for the training of specially trained dogs.
Islamabad Middleton arrived in yet another outfit in the style of local color — white, embroidered with black pattern the tunic Pakistani brand Élan and white pants.
Today Kate and William to complete their five-day tour of Pakistan and will fly home to London. Weekends they spend with their three children — George, Charlotte and Louis, who all this time were in the care of their nanny Mary Borrello and Kate’s parents — Carole and Michael Middleton.
