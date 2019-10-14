After a flight cancellation, Delta private jet brought students to competitions in Florida
Once the Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia was cancelled due to weather conditions, a group of high school students who planned to participate in the competition on the run Disney Cross Country Classic in Orlando, Florida, was looking for another way to get to the destination. The Teens decided to draw the attention of the Delta Air Lines social media and everything turned out even better than expected.
The representative of Delta Drake Castaneda said that the airline received reports on social networks from team members out of 80 students from ocean city, new Jersey teenagers wrote on 10 October, after their Frontier flight from Philadelphia to Orlando was canceled, according to Yahoo.
“We are very excited about what we fly in competition to Disney, but our flight was cancelled!!! @Delta, can I help you?”, — reads one of the messages.
The airline found a backup aircraft and crew and brought the students together with their accompanying persons in Orlando on a private jet. It is noteworthy that Delta usually does not fly from Philadelphia to Orlando.
The flight took off from Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Eastern time on Friday morning and landed in Orlando shortly after 5 o’clock in the morning.
“Thank you @Delta for what you gave us a private Charter! We are forever grateful for your kindness and generosity, wrote an account of the cross-country team. — This is definitely a first class act!”
Frontier Airlines has agreed with the Delta organizing the trip for the group after the cancellation of passenger flights.
“We know that the abolition has affected a sports group that came to the competition, and our team started to look for other options to bring them to Orlando as soon as possible, — said the representative of Frontier Zack Kramer in an interview with USA TODAY. We found the opportunity to book a group on a new flight with another airline and helped them to organize a new trip.”
The efforts of the Delta was worth it: both teams of boys from the student and youth of the universities took first place in their races and the girls team got second place in the student and in fourth place in the Junior varsity race.