After a hard fall from the stage, Lady Gaga did an x-ray of the whole body (photos, video)
American singer Lady Gaga, who during a speech in Las Vegas fell off the stage along with his fan, admitted on the social network Instagram that after the concert went to the hospital where she was x-rayed almost the entire body, looking for possible fractures.
Fortunately, the hard fall without serious consequences. Pop star published an x-ray of the hand showing the sign “OK” — in a sign that she was all right and the fans not to worry. And signed the photo with a quote from his own song “Just dance. All will be well.”
Fans of the star were concerned about the incident, as she is known to suffer from connective tissue disease with fibromyalgia, which causes constant pain throughout the body.
Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG
— The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 18, 2019
33-year-old Lady Gaga after the fall has quickly risen through the guards and said, “it’s okay… Only okay – not enough ladder so I could climb back on the damn stage.” Dropped her fan named Jack was so nervous that he cried, but the star rushed to comfort him: “Oh! It’s all good. It’s not your fault. Can promise me something? Can now forgive yourself for what happened here? In order to dance tango you need two people” she said and asked him again to go up on stage. But he immediately consoled and admitted that for more than ten years, is a fan of the star.
“I think it’s amazing. 11 years and we are so like each other that even the two of us fall off of this damn scene. We fell into each other’s arms, Jack. We’re like Jack and rose from “Titanic”… If someone will attack you tomorrow online I’ll be very upset,” she warned.
Lady Gaga proved that she is not only kind-hearted woman, but a professional of the highest class, when after the fall easily performed complicated dance that accompanies her song Bad Romance. However, she, no doubt, had to feel serious discomfort, but outwardly it did not show.
Lady Gaga fell off the stage and then proceeded to kill the Bad Romance choreography like nothing ever happened. The level of professionalism… far too much! pic.twitter.com/X6EFxhlGIL
— Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) August 18, 2019
