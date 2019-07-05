After a major earthquake in California had hundreds of aftershocks
Hundreds of aftershocks occurred in southern California on 5 July, the day after the region has recorded the strongest over the past 20 years an earthquake caused fires and prompted the evacuation from the hospital in Ridgecrest.
The power of the majority of the aftershocks was in the range of 2 to 3 points, some in the range of 3 to 4 points, writes USA Today.
“We fix the aftershocks every few minutes. There are hundreds of them. There is a chance of occurrence of some of the larger aftershocks, in the range of 5 points,” — said on the morning of July 5, Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist from the National center earthquake information United States.
One quake occurred at a time when the chief of police of Ridgecrest jed McLaughlin, who briefed the journalists about the emergency situation in connection with the incident on Thursday by the earthquake.
According to the U.S. Geological survey (USGS), an aftershock with a magnitude of 4.1 was centered approximately 8.7 miles (14 km) South-West of Sirls valley, California, around 5:38 a.m. local time on Friday. Data show that another quake of a magnitude of 3.6 occurred in the same area in less than 20 minutes.
Lucy Jones, a seismologist from California, wrote on Twitter that the actual probability of a large earthquake after these aftershocks is 1 to 20 000. However, she added that the chances of everyone to get into a car accident is about 1 to 7000.
Although the earthquake of July 4, having the force of 6.4 points, was felt in Los Angeles and even Las Vegas, it did not cause damage in these areas. Its epicenter was far enough away from the dangerous fault San Andreas fault, which is not greatly increases the risk of a big push.
According to Jones and other seismologists, is a major seismic event marked the first occasion when southern California had an earthquake measuring over 6 points over the last 20 years, the last time the impetus of this power was recorded in 1999, when it reached 7.1 points.
The earthquake of July 4, caused the evacuation of patients and hospital employees in Ridgecrest. Fire Department Kern County reported that firefighters and other members of the emergency services responded to about two dozen incidents in Ridgecrest and the surrounding area, ranging from medical assistance and access to fires in buildings caused tremors.
Fire chief Kern County David whitt said the rescue workers in Ridgecrest reacted, at least two fire houses, a small forest fire, fallen power lines and gas leaks. California Governor Gavin Newsom and mayor of Ridgecrest Peggy Bryden declared a state of emergency in the area.
Glenn Pomeroy, head of earthquake in California, said that the earthquake was “an important reminder that all of California is a region of earthquakes.”
“It is important to know what you need to do to stay safe when the ground starts shaking — drop, cover up and wait. You also need to take other steps to prepare to survive and recover from devastating earthquakes, in particular, to the reconstruction of homes,” he said, reminding about the importance of insurance in case of earthquakes.
We will remind, on July 4 in southern California and Nevada, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4. Its epicenter was located 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the valley of Serles, located about 130 miles (209 km) West of Bakersfield and about 200 miles (322 kilometers) East of the border with Nevada.