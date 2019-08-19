After a nuclear explosion under the Severodvinsk Russia ceased to transmit radiation
Sunday, August 18, it became known that two stations of the radiation monitoring in Russia has ceased to transmit data after the explosion under the Severodvinsk. This was reported by the American newspaper the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Information publication provided the Executive Secretary of the Treaty Organization the comprehensive nuclear-test-ban Lassina Zerbo. He also wrote about it on his Twitter page.
Zerbo says, station in Dubna and Kirov ceased to transmit information two days after the explosion in the Arkhangelsk region, which took place on 8 August. Seven people were killed, including five civilians company Rosatom. Five more people are on treatment in Moscow in the State of biophysical center named after Burnazyan. There also is aimed at a survey of doctors from Severodvinsk, who first assisted victims.
The information that is known about the tragedy at the moment, suggests that there was a nuclear explosion. The village of nyonoksa, which is located near the landfill (40 km from Helsinki), evacuated. The area of the White sea is temporarily closed for shipping and fishing. Moscow, meanwhile, continues to hide from the world community information about the emergency.
Zerbo said that with stations in Dubna, Kirov and are contacted immediately after a crash. Russian officials explained it “network and communication”. Zerbo refused to assume, which could lead to the shutdown. “We look forward to further reports when the station or the communications system will be fully restored,” — said the Executive Secretary.
According to WSJ, the monitoring station in Dubna, Kirov and are part of an international network, consisting of hundreds of such stations. They watch over the observance of the Treaty on comprehensive ban of nuclear tests. Fixed a variety of information — from seismic shifts to sound vibrations.
The Treaty was adopted in September 1996 at the 50th session of the UN General Assembly. At the moment it was signed by 183 States, including 41 of the 44, without a signature which agreement cannot enter into force. Ratified the Treaty 164 States, including Russia. She did it on 30 June 2000.
In accordance with Article I “each state party undertakes not to produce any test explosion of nuclear weapons and any other nuclear explosion, and to prohibit and prevent any such nuclear explosion at any place under its jurisdiction or control”. In addition, “each state party undertakes, furthermore, to refrain from causing, encouraging or in any way participating in the carrying out of any test explosion of nuclear weapons or any other nuclear explosion.”
The US President Donald trump, referring to the us intelligence services, said that the explosion in the Arkhangelsk region occurred during testing of the latest Russian cruise missiles with a nuclear power plant SSC-X-9 Skyfall. In Russia it is called 9М730 “savages”.
The newspaper the New York Times linked the explosion with a Russian programme for the development of hypersonic missiles, which calls into question the extension of the Treaty on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms concluded between Washington and Moscow. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the conclusions of the American side urged to focus on information of Russian specialists.
However, an unexpected loss of connection with the two Russian stations monitoring radiation shortly after the explosion under the Severodvinsk raises serious suspicions. If Moscow does not provide reliable information about the tragedy, then the conclusion is the same — Russia blatantly violated the Treaty, which it ratified on 19 years ago.
