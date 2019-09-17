After a stormy party: network amused interesting photos from Happy
September 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
One of the representatives of the party “people’s Servants” came to the Verkhovna Rada in a strange outfit, which caused a flurry of discussion in his address.
The corresponding photo published Facebook community “Vibori 2019”.
The picture shows the Deputy standing in black dress, more appropriate for parties but not for visiting the official events in Parliament.
It should be noted that the network of opinion on the appearance of the MP were divided. Some considered it quite vulgar, called “doggie style”, and the second – on the contrary condemned the first, criticizing them for their lack of understanding of modern fashion style.