After a two year hiatus “Mushrooms” has released a new clip (video)

После двухлетнего перерыва «Грибы» выпустили новый клип (видео)

Popular Ukrainian band “Mushrooms”, performer of the hit “ice Melts”, which two years ago announced the completion of concert activities, he returned to show business. The team changed its name — now they are called Grebz — and presented a new clip “Contracts”. Among the performers were only a Symptom and 4atty aka Tilla.

It is unknown whether participation in the revived project of its founder, Yuri Bardash. He recently recorded a solo album “Plan B” under the name Youra.

Caution! In the clip used profanity!

Recall, a group of “Mushrooms” released their only album “House on wheels part 1” in November 2016. A year later, the team announced that it would stop the concert. A music video for their most popular song “Melts the ice” scored over 200 million views.

