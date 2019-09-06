After a year on all the GO-transport will be installed Wi-Fi (PHOTO)

Loading...

From next year, passengers of public transport the greater Toronto area will get free Wi-Fi in buses and trains GO.

On Wednesday, the province announced that it signed an agreement with Icomera Canada Inc. on the placement of Wi-Fi systems in all 532 943 buses and rail cars.

The project will begin in the spring, and will be fully implemented by the end of 2020.

“We know that our customers want to stay connected to maximize their travel time, using our transport,” said mark childs, chief marketing officer of Metrolinx, in a written statement released Wednesday.

“Our new partnership with Icomera is a great Wi-Fi and a wonderful distraction during the trip. This is another nice and useful service for our customers.”

The provincial government has not announced how much it will cost to provide free Wi-Fi on GO Transit.

The former liberal government previously announced plans to equip transport GO Wi-Fi network.

In February 2018, the Wynne government announced that “as a first step,” it equips Wi-Fi, two trains and four buses. The price of this project amounted to $ 1.5 million.

Currently, Wi-Fi, you can connect to a 64 subway stations of the TTC.