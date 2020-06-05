After an attack by fans on the club bus Benfica two players ended up in hospital (video)
“Benfica” – “Tondela”
The scandal ended with the first after the restart of the season round of the championship of Portugal.
“Benfica” at native Stadium da Luz are unable to break the resistance of one of outsiders of superiority – “Tondela”. The match ended in a draw.
And despite the fact that this result allowed the team to catch League leaders Porto, who lost his match, the fans attacked the club bus “eagles.”
Fans had even stopped by a police escort. The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. local time.
The result of hooligan attack on the bus of Lisbon midfielder Julian Weigl and winger Andrija Zivkovic was injured from glass fragments, falling in the face, the official website of Benfica.
After the players were assisted on the club database “Sasala”, players were taken to the hospital.
In its statement, the club ensured full cooperation with the authorities, which he urged to spare no effort to identify the criminals responsible for these illegal actions and to attract them to criminal responsibility.