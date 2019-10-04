After her divorce from brad pitt Angelina Jolie no longer intends to marry
Breakup with brad pitt so much struck by angelina Jolie that she took a resolute decision never to marry.
Brad pitt and Angelina Jolie met in 2005 on the set of the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, is hopelessly in love with each other, began to meet, to live together and were incredibly happy.
Seven years later the couple became engaged. In a romantic movie this would be the story ended, but everything in life differently. The relationship of Jolie and pitt began to deteriorate at an incredible rate, and by 2014, when actors were officially husband and wife Angelina was not so sure whether chose life partner.
An insider told Us Weekly that the star of “Maleficent” are generally not very eager to marry. “Angelina felt brad pushing it,” said anonymous.
Now Angelina, according to the same insider, no longer wants to get married ― too hard she went through a divorce with pitt, although he’s account was the third. Jolie was also married to Billy Bob Thornton and johnny Lee Miller.
“In my life in the last couple of years there were times when I didn’t feel free, not feel safe. I felt a small, cornered. It took me a long time to find myself again,” said the actress.
Recall that Angelina filed for divorce from pitt in September 2016 after a year of rumors that their relationship is cracking at the seams.
As the reason for the breakup Jolie pointed out in the documents, “irreconcilable differences”, and after pitt accused of drug use, alcoholism and domestic violence.