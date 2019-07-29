AFTER JULY 28 THE MONEY “FROM HEAVEN” WILL SURPRISE ANY OF THE SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC TRANSITING VENUS IN LEO
Venus in Leo is associated with good income, major acquisitions, gifts, prizes, prizes. There are Zodiac signs that are prone to gifts of Venus in Leo. View whether you to them.
1. Cancers
Venus in Leo is symbolic of Cancers 2 house of the horoscope associated with money and possessions. During the transit of Venus in Leo for the lobsters will fall from the sky financial good luck. Their financial situation is stable and not causing concern. To earn they will without effort and even lazy. Often money and things will come by themselves at all – in the form of gifts, bonuses, prizes. Luck will decrease if Raki will argue and fight over money – Venus patronize good relations and ability to negotiate. Venus is amplified in situations of partnerships, so luck will increase if earning and spending Crawfish will be paired up with someone. The second person they need in order to be with someone to consult, to discuss, to hear another point of view.
2. Capricorns
In Capricorn, Venus in Leo is symbolic of the 8 house of the horoscope related to other people’s shared money. What kind of money can come to Capricorn during this period? First, it will increase the family budget or the business partner income.
Secondly, there will be a lot of money that belongs to Capricorn, but they are not free to spend it any minute: investing in your and someone else’s business, Bank deposits, income from rented things and given for % of the money.
Thirdly, it is other people’s money in the literal sense: gifts, monetary assistance, others things that Capricorns can use, subsidies, pensions and other benefits, SOC. package at work.
3. Lions
Venus in Leo will give the Lions financial luck and ingenuity. They will have a good nose for money. Their ideas will always result in income. Spend the Lions will be on personal needs – appearance, comfortable, pleasant experience. They intensify the desire to live well. Therefore, they will be interested in the money, because that money will provide them with material comfort. But work hard they do not want, because permanent employment is not combined with a comfortable and pleasant life. So the Lions will be looking not so much earnings, how many other sources of income, for example, a commercial idea, which will enrich them. For success in financial Affairs they will use charm, sexual attractiveness, ability to please people and to negotiate. It will help in business transactions and finding investors, and in everyday situations, when the Lions will be giving gifts and in every possible way their material to delight.
Good days and bad days for money
2 Aug 2019 – square Venus with Uranus is fraught with losses, with unforeseen expenses and unsuccessful spontaneous financial decisions.
7-19 August 2019 connection of Venus with the Sun. It is a kind of Venusian full Moon and you may shed the real money rain. It will be a reward for your past actions, the result of your own successful financial decisions or will happen according to the will of another person and in his own might, no you are not related, reasons. —
8-9 August 2019 connection of Venus with the Sun and trine with Jupiter is associated with a lot of money, major acquisitions and massive financial success. 15 August full Moon with Venus. Possible great success, if you worked on it earlier, and a large failure and expenses, if you act impulsively and rashly.