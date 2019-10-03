After Kiev and Odessa Tom cruise flew to Lviv, where he received a commemorative gift (photo)
Famous Hollywood actor Tom cruise, dine in Odessa, flew on a private jet to Lviv. He suddenly appeared in the center of town at Market Square and entered the hall. Inside he was waiting for the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy. During the meeting he gave the movie star book, he and a commemorative coin named after King Daniel. Showed and his famous balcony, which overlooks the city centre.
Photos and video of the meeting posted on the page in Facebook the Lviv city Council, as well as on the personal page of Garden.
“Tom cruise in Lviv, so will a movie. P. S. Lviv metro, which came to us on the balcony, “wrote the mayor of Lviv.
Also Tom cruise has left record in the Book of honorary guests of the city. “Thank you for receiving us in your beautiful city. Magical city, magical people, magical country. I love you,” wrote Tom cruise.
About its further movement is not reported. Perhaps the actor will reveal the Carpathians. Recall that in Ukraine Tom cruise came at the invitation of Vladimir Zelensky and also to look at locations for his new project. On the first day of arrival, the actor showed up in the Moscow metro and met with the President.
In social networks there was a lot of jokes and photojob about the visit of Tom cruise.
