After Kim Kardashian: Margot Robbie has teased fans with photoshop
The star of “Once in Hollywood” criticized for photoshop
Australian actress Margot Robbie, who plays in the new film by Quentin Tarantino “Once in Hollywood” laugh followers on Instagram a bad photoshop.
The popular actress shared a black and white photo for Vogue magazine, where posing in a stylish dress-frill and black tights. But users are interested in the question – where’s the left leg? Maybe the frame was not made from the good side, and maybe, as suggested by nick, Margo caught inexperienced Retoucher, who is not yet professionally mastered functions of photoshop.
“What’s going on with her feet?”, “I’m really embarrassed of her legs … because of photoshop? Angle? It just looks awful”, “Beautiful but where’s your other leg?”, “The one-legged Queen”, “It’s just a bug in photoshop” wrote the subscribers under the posted photo in Instagram.
Note that a similar confusion has happened with Kim Kardashian. On the published frame from American stars subscribers noticed the sixth finger.