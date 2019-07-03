After losing the Copa America 2019 Messi made a statement about his future performance for the national team (video)
Lionel Messi
The captain of Argentina and Catalan “Barcelona” Lionel Messi said he was ready to help the national team in future matches.
“I’m proud of my teammates. It was always nice to play for the national team and to come to the camp of the team, – quotes the Argentinian Twitter El Chiringuito.
“Even in training we all love it. If I may, I am ready and in future games to help Argentina to achieve success,” said Leo.
We will add that from the day of its debut for the national team in the match against Hungary on 4 August 2006, Messi has won just one tournament-level teams – Olympic games-2008 in Beijing.
Recall that in the semifinal of the Copa America 2019 Argentina lost to Brazil 0:2.
