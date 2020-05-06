After Mike Tyson, another former world champion in hevewae announced his return to Boxing (video)
After the legendary Mike Tyson at 53, announced his return to Boxing, another former undisputed champion in hawaiite – Evander Holyfield made a similar confession.
57-year-old Holyfield, who in his career twice met with Tyson, the last time you went to the ring in 2011, before in 2014 he announced his retirement.
“Retreat only paves the way for the return,” wrote Holyfield, which was seen by many as a message about the resumption of a career.
Last year Holyfield already talked about the possibility to return to Boxing for the sake of exhibition matches. Thus, the objectives of Tyson and Holyfield can again be the same.
Recall that in November 1996 he made the first fight between Mike and Evander, the preparation of which was started even before Tyson went to prison (1992). The fight ended in the 11th round victory Holyfield by TKO.
8 months later took place the 2nd fight between these boxers, which ended after the third round Holyfield refused to leave the ring after Tyson twice during the previous round tried to bite off Evander ear pieces. We will add that one of the attempts Mike still crowned “a success”.
Tyson was disqualified, stripped of his Boxing license and fined $ 3 million. plus legal costs.
The rematch received the status of “event of the year” by Ring magazine.