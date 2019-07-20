After my first broadcast he said: “It was such a horror!” — TV presenter Oksana Gutzeit
Oksana Gutzeit predicted a successful career in gymnastics, but she decided to link their lives with television. Exactly fifteen years ago, the master of sports, coach of the illustrious school Irina Deriugina first time aired. A leading news program “Fakty” on ICTV channel Oksana Gutzeit recognized that dreams of having her own YouTube channel and film roles.
“I would really like to be in a movie”
— Not so long ago at a film festival the Minister of culture of Ukraine called on the Directors to shoot you in the movies!
— It was very unexpected, but, alas, I offer yet. I don’t know why — the Minister said. In fact, I would really like to be in a movie. Moreover, the experience already have, I played two small roles in the series. To transform and to live absolutely not inherent in your life is very interesting. So I’ll be honest: I’m waiting for new roles.
— You’re seriously engaged in artistic gymnastics. But career athletes left in the past…
— Of course, you flatter, calling me an athlete. I’m a regular master of sports, but the husband (Vadim Gutzeit. — Ed.) — Olympic champion in fencing. It’s a big difference. To become a great athlete, you need to have the character of steel, willpower and dedication. Do not give yourself indulgences!
In sports I found myself thanks to his parents. Mum went to gymnastics, dad — athlete-activist, whole life running, doing morning exercises. First they wanted to send me to ballet or swimming, but the section was far from home. I rocked in the second minute of the trip. Next to our house was only gymnastics. There was a time when I believed that best exercises for girls than coach, does not exist.
— Do you regret that left school Irina Deriugina, where was the coach?
— I never have no regrets. Moreover due to the gym met my husband. We met up with Vadik on one sports forum in Israel and, one might say, never parted. Over time I realized that coaching is an investment in his disciples, and he will have you an Olympic champion or not is the big question. One day I decided to invest in myself and went to learn new skills.
And chose journalism?
Sports. She’s still my hobby. Love and know many modern athletes, watching the competition. But news journalism — what shapes the minds of people affects behavior and consciousness. At some point I decided that for me it is more important.
Started work in television with the news on the “New channel”, then was the leading entertainment show on another channel. The last four years I am in “Facts”. Don’t want to offend anyone, but, in my opinion, entertainment projects are fun, interesting, and… nothing. And news is something that affects a person’s life every hour and every day.
— My husband watches your broadcasts?
— He is my main critic. Of course, the main news during the day, he learns from the Internet, but in the evenings be sure to watch the “Facts”. And then it begins: there’s not emphasis, it’s not that smiled. I remember the day of the inauguration of Viktor Yushchenko had the first live show and the inclusion of Maidan Nezalezhnosti. I was nervous, of course, terrible. And here Viktor was late for half an hour.
Me from the Studio asking: “Oksana, pull time, speak up.” I then worked for nearly a week. And immediately after the ether I call my husband to hear his opinion. I knew that there were flaws, but was expecting he will say, “well Done.” Instead, I heard: “what! It was such a horror.” I hung up, crying. Decided that from this point on I will not listen to any critics. Although constructive criticism normally perceive.
Oksana and Vadim two beautiful children — daughter Elia and son mark
— It’s no secret that the camera visually adds a few pounds. How do you manage to stay so slim?
Is the worst thing in the life of the presenter. As the famous Maya Plisetskaya, “have less to eat”. And I love to eat and on vacation all allow. The rest of the time to stay in shape, we have to run four miles a run and a small charge. Three times a week train in the hall for half an hour.
— And trips to the beautician?
— Was twelve years old, probably once a week I go to the beautician, do my Facials, massages. At home is also not easy, day cream, night. Special care the skin requires after the ether and makeup. There’s a whole ritual: milk, two-phase liquid, micellar. Important — do not stretch the skin. But while I myself in the mirror like.
“Having gone on holiday to Turkey, went to the hospital with viral pneumonia”
I know you just got back from vacation.
— Yes, there were children in Turkey, we spent ten days in Belek. However, the stay was a little spoiled because I was sick. On the second day of my vacation had a high fever that does not get off, had to go to the hospital. Turned out to be viral pneumonia. So instead of the beach I had a dropper.
Children El and Mark this vacation is not ruined. They stayed in the hotel together with my girlfriend and her children, and finally got freedom. I’m a controlling mother. I have PT in the morning, we eat all the right foods, the day will sleep in the evening — walk. And in my absence they wanted, and did. The children went on trips, bought Turkish sweets, in General, were absolutely satisfied and happy. But I had a little time to enjoy the beautiful sea and sun, when I was released from the hospital. However, it was already the last day of vacation.
— What are your impressions from Turkish hospitals?
— Wonderful! Food, treatment, everything is fine. The only problem was that my doctor didn’t speak English, and the translator worked only in the afternoon. Early in the morning and in the evening we talked “MiGs”. And there was no Ukrainian TV, so I have a rest from the news.
“We have no garden, only the garden”
— This year, your eldest daughter Ale finished high school. Where is the supply?
— Filed documents in national University of Taras Shevchenko on several faculties. We dream of international law, but the daughter is passed the EIT. In General, look. In any case, most likely, remain within the framework of the University.
— Some parents want to send their children abroad…
I like the system of education in Ukraine, teachers. Our education, in my opinion, more versatile. On the other hand, is an opportunity for me another four years to feel a mom. After all, when a child goes abroad, he begins to live independently. I like when close to my children who need me, so while stopped at a Ukrainian University.
— You live outside the city. Who helps you around the house, cares for the plot?
— We have a helper who comes to mow the lawn. Everything else does. We have no garden, and the garden. They grow raspberries, currants, gooseberries, cherries, plums, apricots, peaches, apples. We spent all summer eating my fruits, freezing them for the winter. Then the compote cook.
I usually get up at six in the morning to run, and he goes to the plot — something to correct, to remove. They all help me. On Elke cleaning the house, the younger Marcos can brew a Cup of coffee or a sandwich mood. Well, the nurse we have, it takes a Marcos from school, taking to clubs. I joke that my main duty in the house to set the mood for the whole family.
In the morning I prepare Breakfast. But more importantly, what kind of mood you’re doing this. It happens that something is not managed or burnt scrambled eggs, but I’ll hug everybody, kiss, smile, husband, children, and now everyone is in a good mood. Most importantly — show loved ones your love, everything else is nonsense. In our family everyone knows that home — dad. Last word for him. It is not even discussed.
Sometimes agree with children not to mention bad grades, behavior. Mark studies in the second grade, and me this year in school called. Some words he became bad to say. I took myself this question to settle, the Pope decided not to upset him, and so nervous.
