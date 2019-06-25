After my mother: 18-year-old daughter of Vera Brezhnev showed a graceful figure in a bikini
Popular singer Vera Brezhnev often shows a perfect figure in short skirts and bathing suits. And her oldest daughter, Sonia Kiperman, apparently decided to keep up with her famous mom: the other day the girl published a picture in black bikini and sunglasses on a background of trees and blue sky. This writes Woman.ru.
On a photo 18-year-old showed impressively thin waist.
Sonia commented on your picture with the words: “Maybe this time will not remove”.
So the girl hinted at the fact that recently one of her photos seemed to the administrators of Instagram too honest and they removed it.
Followers appreciated the photo Sony.
“What’s the skinny! Share a secret”, “Sonecha, beautiful!”, “Baby, you look good”, “Sonia will be like a mother: the older, the prettier!”, “What’s the skinny! Share a secret”, “Sonia, this is just wow. You beauty!”, “Beautiful figure!”, — admire the subscribers.
As you know, a few days ago Vera Brezhneva also showed a figure in a swimsuit by posting a sexy video. In the video, 37-year-old singer emerges from a pool in a black bikini and stylish sunglasses.
Comparing both posts, many users say that the eldest daughter Vera Brezhneva is very similar to it
As you know, Sonia — the daughter of Brezhnev from Vitaly Voichenko. The lovers lived in wedlock a few years and then broke up when she was a year old. Sonia became a singer like her famous mother. A girl more attracted to the business model. At the age of 14 she made her debut on the catwalk of Mercedes-Benz Kiev Fashion Days, and later presented a collection of Ukrainian designer Anna Karenina at fashion Week in new York.
Sonia has a younger sister Sarah, which this year will be 10 years old. The father of Sarah — Ukrainian businessman Mikhail Kiperman, with whom Vera Brezhneva was married until 2012. Sonia believes the businessman his father and bears his name.
In 2015, Vera Brezhnev secretly married producer Konstantin Meladze.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Vera Brezhneva recently visited America for solemn events in the life of her eldest daughter: Sonya graduated from the Ojai Valley School and received a diploma, what with great pride announced a stellar mom. Faith was personally present at the graduation of her daughter and did not hesitate to show emotions in such a touching moment. She admitted she could not hold back the tears, looking at the grown-up Sonya.
