After only 4 rounds since the start of the season, fired head coach of the club in the Premier League, media
August 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
The club President Vladyslav helzin (left) and Julio Cesar
Brazilian Julio Cesar has resigned as head coach of the Donetsk “Olympic”, reports Football.ua.
The reason for this was the unsatisfactory results of the team at the start of the season (4 games – 4 losses) – in the last round Marseille lost at home against Lviv “Karpaty” (1:3).
Soon the decision will be announced officially.
Acting head coach will perform Igor Klimovsky, who has been in the same position at the end of last season.
Note, at the moment, Marseille is the only team in the Premier League, which for 4 rounds not scored a single point.
We add that the former player of real Madrid was appointed coach of the Donetsk team a little over a month ago.
