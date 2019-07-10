After Putin’s statement about worms ridiculed caustic caricature
The statement of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin that the abandonment of traditional energy sources and the use of alternative means of obtaining, in particular, wind turbines would affect the environment and contribute to vylezanija earth worms, tagged caricature made fun of Sergei Elkin.
New work by the artist painted for the “German wave” and published in social networks. “Preparing the national target programme on the protection of the worms”, — commented on the caricature of one of the Internet users.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the cartoonist Sergei Elkin responded to the events in Georgia and noted a dramatic change in the agenda of the Russian TV channels, temporarily leaving the rest of Ukraine, focused on hatred for the Georgians.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter